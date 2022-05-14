178th Mission Support Group leans in on community cleanup project

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing Mission Support Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing Mission Support Group clean up trash May 14, 2022 along Highway 72 between Clifton and Cedarville, Ohio. Every year, volunteers pick up an average of 25,000 bags of litter each year, saving taxpayers $280,000. (Photo provided) see less | View Image Page

Story by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michel Weitz



There was no shortage of enthusiasm among the 178th Wing’s Mission Support Group Staff as they accomplished a cleanup event between Clifton and Cedarville on May 14. The community service roadside cleanup was the inaugural event that started a two-year obligation to the Adopt-A-Highway program for those staff members.



The initiative was born of a desire to give back to the local community, and was organized by Tech. Sgt. Samantha McKinney from the Base Contracting Office. She led the effort to coordinate with Adopt-A-Highway, conduct the training, assemble the necessary safety and collection equipment, and identify the location for the sponsorship.



“This was actually fun to put together,” McKinney said. “I learned a lot about the Adopt-A-Highway program, and consider it a great volunteer opportunity. Overall, the process to get us started was very easy, and is well worth the effort.”



Adopt-A-Highway is a method the Ohio Department of Transportation employs to control litter and to keep the state's highways beautiful. The program allows volunteer groups to adopt a two-mile section or an interchange along a state, federal or interstate route that they will service four times a year. Volunteers pick up an average of 25,000 bags of litter each year, saving taxpayers $280,000.



In addition to providing meaningful community service, this was an opportunity for MSG staff members to foster camaraderie, get to know each other better and enjoy one another’s company outside of the office.



“I was especially grateful for the willingness of the staff to take on the project,” said Col. Dennis Fournier, the MSG Commander. “We have 14 personnel that are between the ages of 20 and 55 years old, and this was an incredible opportunity to bring the generations of service members together in the interest of teamwork, fellowship and to have a little fun in a casual environment.”



The team started with lunch and a safety briefing in Cedarville. From there, they split the into two groups and worked picking up trash along Highway 72 between Clifton Mill and just North of Cedarville University. When they met in the middle, they switched sides of the road and worked their way back to where each group began. Fortunately, the weather held and they were able to complete their project before the rain came.



“It was great to have everyone volunteer their time and put in the work, despite the heat,” McKinney said. “It was a great opportunity to build camaraderie within our team and give back to the community. Seeing the many bags of trash collected, and the outward expression of gratitude from the locals made me feel like we made a difference.”



The MSG staff intend to organize more cleanup events throughout the remainder of this and next year, and plan to challenge other groups and squadrons within the Wing to get involved.