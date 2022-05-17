Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors Embark USS Boxer

    CTF-56 Supply Visit to USS Boxer

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Connor Burns | SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2022) Logistics Service Specialist Seaman Jioniel Abreuorama...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO – Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, Commander Task Force 56, visited amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to observe 10 U.S. Navy reserve Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) May 14.

    The 10 reservists were aboard to train and integrate with Boxer Supply Department Sailors. Together the two teams were able to accomplish Location Audit Processing corrections to Boxer’s inventory. The Sailors included nine Logistics Specialists (LS) and one Boatswain’s Mate.

    For some of the reserve Sailors, the time spent on Boxer was their first time aboard a Navy vessel.

    “(It is) my first time on board a ship,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Jioniel Abreuorama. “[The crew] helped me grow as a Sailor and showed me how to be an LS.”

    The manpower and work ethic brought in by the reserve Sailors went far in aiding the Supply Department on Boxer.

    “[The reservists] are phenomenal and work as an awesome team,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Ebert Ortega, a member of the Boxer Supply Department. “They definitely get stuff done.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:12
    Story ID: 420995
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors Embark USS Boxer, by PO3 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CTF-56 Supply Visit to USS Boxer
    CTF-56 Supply Visit to USS Boxer
    CTF-56 Supply Visit to USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Assessment
    USS Boxer
    NAVSUP
    LHD4
    CTF-56

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT