U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors Embark USS Boxer

SAN DIEGO – Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, Commander Task Force 56, visited amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to observe 10 U.S. Navy reserve Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) May 14.



The 10 reservists were aboard to train and integrate with Boxer Supply Department Sailors. Together the two teams were able to accomplish Location Audit Processing corrections to Boxer’s inventory. The Sailors included nine Logistics Specialists (LS) and one Boatswain’s Mate.



For some of the reserve Sailors, the time spent on Boxer was their first time aboard a Navy vessel.



“(It is) my first time on board a ship,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Jioniel Abreuorama. “[The crew] helped me grow as a Sailor and showed me how to be an LS.”



The manpower and work ethic brought in by the reserve Sailors went far in aiding the Supply Department on Boxer.



“[The reservists] are phenomenal and work as an awesome team,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Ebert Ortega, a member of the Boxer Supply Department. “They definitely get stuff done.”

