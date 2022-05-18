Exchange To Welcome Aerie at ShopMyExchange.com and PXs, BXs

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is getting #AerieREAL at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is getting #AerieREAL at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is upgrading its women’s clothing selection with the addition of Aerie at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.



Aerie promotes body positivity and empowerment with high-quality, on-trend clothing, including high-waisted leggings, bras, bralettes, underwear and more. Aerie will be available, tax-free and at military exclusive prices, at the Fort Hood PX and worldwide on ShopMyExchange.com starting May 20.



Additional Exchange locations that will feature products from Aerie in the coming months include:





• Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

• Joint Base Lewis-McChord

• Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston

• Nellis AFB

• MacDill AFB

• Fort Belvoir

• Fort Benning

• Fort Bliss

• Fort Bragg

• Fort Campbell

• Fort Carson

• Fort Lee

• Fort Leonard Wood

• Fort Meade





“The Exchange is making aggressive updates to further maximize the tax and price savings only found at the PX, BX or ShopMyExchange.com,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “A sustained focus on onboarding even more high-quality and trusted brands is truly transforming the hard-earned Exchange benefit.”



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians can shop for Aerie in stores. Honorably discharged Veterans, who have verified their Exchange eligibility, can browse the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com.



After the initial launch, Aerie will be added to an additional 31 Exchange PXs and BXs throughout 2022.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high‐quality, on‐trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 190 international locations operated by licensees in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.



