Task Force Leader ready to support Cadet Summer Training

By Sgt. 1st Class Sinthia Rosario

101st Airborne Division Public Affairs



WEST POINT, N.Y.—Soldiers assigned to Task Force Leader, from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deployed May 10 to Camp Natural Bridge, a training area at the U.S. Military Academy to assist with Cadet Summer Training 2022.



The CST is conducted annually to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and visiting participants so that each cadet develops into commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country, prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army or respective service.



“Our task forceʼs mission is to professionally train and rigorously prepare the Corps of Cadets to lead, fight and win in combat,ˮ said Lt. Col. Michael L. Harrison, commander, TF Leader. “During the CST, we’re going to focus on followership, making sure the cadets understand that first you need to be a good follower before you can be a good leader, leadership and then the warrior ethos. We’re going to do that over the course of the summer throughout all the various trainings from Cadet Basic Training to Cadet Field Training to cadet leader development training.”



Members of TF Leader took pride in having been selected to take part in training, leading and developing the cadets during CST 2022.



“Having focused on achieving a higher state of readiness over the past several months, our Soldiers distinguished themselves as a highly trained and disciplined team,ˮ Harrison said. “I could not be prouder to lead this Task Force supporting the West Point Cadet Summer Training mission.ˮ



TF Leader comes with highly motivated and dedicated Soldiers, noncommissioned officers (NCO’s) and officers who understand the importance and value of the CST program.



“I think teaching at Cadet Summer Training is important as an organization, and as a fighting force to train future leaders of all CM’s across the U.S. Army to increase lethality and preparation for tomorrow’s war,” said Sgt. 1st Class Charles Bell, platoon leader, TF Leader. “Personally, it’s important to me and good for myself because these are the platoon leaders who are going to serve along my peers and affect many lives, and if I can teach them what right looks like, we can cultivate change in the Army in the right direction.”



The command and their troops of TF Leader are ready and excited for their mission to support the West Point cadets.



“What I’m most excited about is the opportunity for cadets to be exposed to our awesome Soldiers and NCOs, and I think one of our primary missions in addition to this specific training is using the time outside of training windows for our Soldiers to sit down and talk to cadets,ˮ Harrison said. “I think the more they’re around Soldiers and NCOs, the more excited they’re going to be to join the Army.”



TF Leader, which is comprised of approximately 950 Soldiers from the 101st Abn. Div. (AA) and subordinate units have been working meticulously to prepare for their CST mission. They’ve ensured their work station areas have been set in place, synchronized communication planning operations between TF Leader and West Point counterparts, prepared for mailroom operation, set up a dining facility and began downloading and staging of equipment received through line haul. These are just a few of the tasks the unit has worked to set the stage for CST.



Prior to the start of CST, the TF will be conducting lane validation training provided by the Department of Military Instruction to ensure that DMI’s objectives for CST 2022 are properly met, and the Soldiers are fully trained and ready to support the cadets effectively and efficiently. Some of the training the unit will be validated on are the team live-fire exercise, call for fire, basic rifle marksmanship, land navigation and water confidence course.



Harrison spoke of some of the goals he wants the TF to accomplish at the completion of CST.



“When they graduate, they are ready and they are confident to assume the job of preparing, leading and fighting alongside the Soldiers across the Army,” Harrison said.



He added that he hopes the cadets come away with a greater appreciation for how amazing their Soldiers and NCOs are.



“I am absolutely excited for this mission,ˮ Harrison said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us as a battalion and a task force and also for us to make an impact on the next generation of our Army’s lieutenants.”