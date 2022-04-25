Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown April 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown April 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis., on a number of days in April and May 2022.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



