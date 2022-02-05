Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd CSSB Hosts Spring Shoot

    Prospective recruits run through the confidence course during the 152nd Combat

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tyler OConnell 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP RIPLEY, M.N. – The 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted their Spring Shoot, which allows those who are interested in joining to experience the guard life.

    “We are basically trying to integrate them into all the events that we had going on, all the different weapon systems and all the different ranges we had going on,” said Lt. Col. Jason Kleinschmit, commander of the 152nd CSSB. “We try to get our young troops who recently came back from Advanced Individual Training to work with them and talk to them to help peak their interest into joining the National Guard.”

    Perspective recruits have the chance to shoot different weapon systems and try different ranges such as the confidence course and rappel tower throughout the event.

    “It has been a lot of fun, you get to shoot a lot of cool guns that not a lot of people get to shoot and you get to do stuff that the average person may never get a chance to do,” said Recruit Chloe Lee. If you are given a chance to go to a ‘Spring Shoot’ or Guard Experience, you should do it!”

    This work, 152nd CSSB Hosts Spring Shoot, by SGT Tyler OConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDARNG
    129th MPAD
    SDNG
    152nd CSSB

