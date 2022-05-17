Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: More images of Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance

    Dozens attend Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance, tree planting

    Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees.

    The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

