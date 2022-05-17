Photo Essay: More images of Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees.



The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.