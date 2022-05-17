AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Alister Guale

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

This month’s observance is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The 17th Training Wing recognizes this culture and diversity and how it makes the force stronger. Each week in May, the 17th TRW will highlight service members of different backgrounds and experiences. This week we are highlighting Staff Sgt. Alister Guale, 316th Training Squadron instructor.



1. What is your job?



I am an airborne cryptologic language analyst. Essentially, I translate foreign communications in the air to provide threat warnings and actionable intelligence for decision makers. Here at Goodfellow Air Force Base, I am an instructor in the course that teaches and awards new Airmen their 3-skill level for this career field.







2. Tell us about your Asian or Pacific Islander Heritage.



I am Filipino on my mother's side.







3. What does Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month mean to you?



AAPI Heritage Month is a time to recognize people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent whom have preceded myself and others around me. It distinguishes those whom demonstrated they can operate and perform just as proficient, if not more, as anyone else around them.







4. What's one aspect of your heritage that you feel very strongly about?



Food is definitely something that I feel strongly about. In my culture, we never want to have someone leave our home hungry. We will always have left overs, to-go plates and bags ready for people to take home to enjoy again. I remember when I was stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan; my wife and I had some friends over for dinner. One of them was Filipino and was feeling homesick while he was serving overseas. Fortunately for him, we made some Filipino food that reminded him of home back in California. He loved it so much that he took three plates of food back to his place afterwards.







5. What Asian or Pacific Islander public figure, past or present, inspires you and why?



Currently, Keanu Reeves inspires me. He is a very down to earth kind of person who does charitable work, but doesn't feel the need to attach his name to work. In addition, there has been times where he doesn't see himself as better than others. He will go out of his way to help those around him or appreciate the people that enable him to perform.

