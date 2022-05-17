Photo Essay: Dozens of Fort McCoy members help with Earth Day cleanup of cantonment area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members pick up trash on the cantonment area April 29, 2022, as...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members pick up trash on the cantonment area April 29, 2022, as part of an Earth Day cleanup effort at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was postponed from Earth Day to April 29 because of weather. More than 60 people participated and removed dozens of bags of trash. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Installation community members picked up trash on the cantonment area April 29, 2022, as part of an Earth Day cleanup effort at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The cleanup, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW), focused on the west side of the cantonment area where members scoured ditches, woods, and common areas for trash and removed it. The cleanup was rescheduled from April 22 — Earth Day — to April 29 because of rainy weather on April 22.



“Thanks to everyone for helping,” said DPW Director Liane Haun, who also helped with the effort. “This was our chance to team up to clean up Mother Earth.”



People supporting the effort came from all directorates, including DPW; Directorate of Emergency Services; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Throughout the effort, dozens of acres were cleared of debris and trash.



