Fort Polk’s Protect Program graduates first class

FORT POLK, La. — There’s no doubt that life is full of challenges. They can be heartbreaking to live through and painful to overcome — especially alone. But maybe you don’t have to face those situations by yourself. What if you had someone stand by your side through adversity or step up to protect you from the worst before it happens?

Sgt. 1st Class Erik Rostamo, 519th Military Police Battalion, is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Protect Program — an initiative which focuses on teaching junior enlisted Soldiers, at the grass roots level, how to protect and keep each other safe.

Rostamo said Soldiers taking part in the program can be proud that it proactively promotes a culture of dignity and respect that can create positive environments.

“They will aid their fellow Soldiers by intervening in difficult situations when needed, informing them and assisting with available resources and supporting them through the process until they get the help they need,” he said.

Rostamo said Soldiers know that sexual harassment and assault, as well as other harmful issues, are damaging and that they need to stop. What they might not realize is how those situations affect the customs and climate of an organization like the Army.

“The program training shows how harmful behaviors such as extremism, racism, bullying, hazing, suicide ideation and sexual harassment and assault are to the culture they live and work in,” he said.

Rostamo said a program like this is beneficial for both the Soldier and the Army.

“The training teaches Soldiers that these experiences happen and negatively impact them and that the Army is trying to prevent the harm and toxicity before it starts, ” he said. “Can you imagine how successful the Army would be if we didn’t have to worry about all those issues and instead concentrated on protecting each other and successfully completing the mission?”

The Protect Program training is a three-day course. Two days are conducted in the classroom where Soldiers learn pertinent information such as how to step in and deal with bullying or sexual harassment.

The classroom training includes interactive vignettes that bring home the seriousness of what the Soldiers are learning to do.

Ten students, all from the 519th MP Bn, went through the inaugural course.

The third day of the program, participants experienced an escape room scenario, encompassing several rooms, in which a private (male) is sexually assaulted. The escape room was created by the 519th MP Bn and was located at one of the 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Battalion hangers.

The scenario

The “Soldier” has a journal and makes entries about each step in the process he has to go through from the point of his assault. Program participants travel through rooms set up as different parts of the “Soldier’s” journey. Participants must search each room for clues to find the “Soldier’s” journal entry before moving on to the next room.

“As they go through each room, they experience and feel what the “Soldier” is going through. It’s a powerful tool to bring home the real world importance of the program and can evoke emotional responses from participants,” said Rostamo. “It’s Army policy put in real world terms.”

2nd Lt. Jeneva Robison, the panic room event officer in charge, said students become invested in the imaginary “Soldier” and what he is going through.

“They feel his frustration, humiliation and pain through his journal entries. Instructors check in with the Soldiers after each clue is read and ask how they think the “Soldier” is feeling and why,” she said.

With the panic room scenario complete, the program concludes with a graduation ceremony in which graduates receive their Protect Tabs and a certificate of achievement.



Earning and wearing the Protect Tab is a show of force, said Rostamo

“The Soldiers wearing them feel empowered and encouraged to use what they have learned from this program and take part in bystander intervention. When they see sexual harassment or bullying, they will do something about it,” he said.

Rostamo said the program also teaches Soldiers how to be good battle buddies.

“They learn not to be afraid to broach tough subjects and communicate with and support a Soldier that has been through something like sexual assault or another difficult issue,” he said. “The Soldier wearing the Protect Tab knows that a Soldier in crisis is more important than anything else. They won’t leave them to go through a crisis alone.”

Spc. Natalie Wuebker, said she wanted to take part in the Protect Program because she has experienced bad situations herself.

“I’ve seen people say some horrible things to others and I wanted to help prevent that, if I could, by getting ahead of the situation before it gets worse,” she said.

Wuebker said it means more than can be imagined to be part of a program that makes the Army a better place to live and work.

“I will wear that Protect Tab with pride because everything I’ve been through has taken me to this point. Now I can protect others,” she said. “I want to let them know they have a voice and someone in their corner that cares about them.”

Spc. Marcus Roff said he is glad the program isn’t just about sexual assault.

“It’s also about racism, sexual orientation and bullying,” he said.

“Everyone can be bullied. I’ve seen it so many times and experienced it myself. I want to make a difference,” he said.

Roff said after he came out and told people he was gay, it was difficult.

“It’s been tough for me, but also I’ve seen others come out and get bullied,” he said.

He said one of his gay friends was bullied to the point that he wanted to commit suicide.

“I know someone else who was bullied based on his religion, ethnicity and the way he speaks. I can relate and I want to help them get through those rough times and be the support system I didn’t have when I came out,” he said.

Roff said he believes going through the program is going to make him a better person.

“It’s giving me the skills I need to guide and mentor others who have had difficulties in their lives,” he said.

After experiencing the escape room, Spc. Natalie Conrad said the scenario was emotional for her.

“I was sexually assaulted and it made me think about the things that I went through — like the private in the scenario — that no one wants to think about,” she said.

Conrad said one of the most important things she learned was to be situationally aware at all times.

“Pay attention to the little things and if something happens, I need to ask myself if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do to help those around me — then do it,” she said.

Pfc. Abbigale McAdams said, at first, she thought the escape room was just another part of the training.

“After we found the first note, it became real for me. The further we went into the scenario, I knew this person needed help.”

McAdams began to relate to the imaginary “Soldier” because she too has been sexually assaulted. She said she found someone that supported her and got the help she needed.

“Everything that happened to him in that scenario, happened to me. If it hadn’t been for the help I got, I might not be here today. The training brought home that just one person can make a difference and I want to be that person for someone else,” she said.

Lt. Col. Patrick Murphy, 519th Military Police Battalion commander and guest speaker at the graduation ceremony held May 4, said he was proud to recognize Fort Polk’s first Protect Program graduating class and all they have accomplished.

“We are thankful to have Soldiers like you in our formation,” he said.

That’s important, said Murphy, because the vast majority of sexual harassment and assaults, discriminatory behavior and suicidal ideations or completions directly targets the junior population of Soldiers.

“We recognize that we need to create a culture where it is acceptable for people to stand up against these injustices,” he said. “The Protect Program empowers our Soldiers to become ambassadors for the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention, Equal Opportunity, Army Resiliency and Army Suicide Prevention programs. These protectors will aid in prevention and promotion efforts through intervention at the lowest level,” he said.

Murphy said the protectors graduating from this all-volunteer program are a predator’s worst nightmare.

“They are committed to protecting the force from the threats that erode trust and destroy cohesive teams. They not only embrace the diversity found in their fellow Soldiers, but also care, listen and stand up to protect them,” he said.

Rostamo said, as far as he knows, this is the only program of its kind at the Army Forces Command level and he was happy with the success of the first class.

Rostamo said he was already getting interest and requests from other units on the installation to have their Soldiers participate in the Protect Program.

“This is a program that allows Soldiers to be part of something bigger. They will be joining a band of brothers and sisters in arms that have stepped up to be the change makers and innovators of today’s Army,” he said.

For more information about the Protect Program email erik.a.rostamo.mil@army.mil.

Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US