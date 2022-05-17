LIGHTS, CAMERA, COMMISSARY: DeCA supports veteran family featured in Military Makeover TV show

Courtesy Photo | The commissary benefit is going Hollywood with the Defense Commissary Agency’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The commissary benefit is going Hollywood with the Defense Commissary Agency’s support of veterans featured in the “Military Makeover with Montel” series airing on Lifetime TV. (Photo courtesy of Military Makeover) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The commissary benefit is going Hollywood with the Defense Commissary Agency’s support of veterans featured in the “Military Makeover with Montel” series airing on Lifetime TV.



Military Makeover (https://militarymakeover.tv/?msclkid=a6e59ff9c72311eca94e389ce3d171de) is led by Montel Williams, a TV talk show host and Marine Corps and Navy veteran. The series honors veterans by bringing together retailers, designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement companies to help transform their homes and lives.



The show’s 30th makeover will feature Justin and Kristie Ziegler and their family. Justin and Kristie are Air Force veterans, childhood sweethearts from South Florida, who both deployed to Afghanistan. The show was taped in March and airs on the following dates: Episode 1 – May 20 and May 26; Episode 2 – May 27 and June 2; Episode 3 – June 3 and June 9; and Episode 4 – June 10 and June 16. The show airs on Lifetime, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT).



DeCA Director and CEO Bill Moore and his senior enlisted advisor, Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, traveled to the Ziegler’s home in Jupiter, Florida, where they took part in DeCA’s participation during production of Military Makeover on March 21.



As one of the participating retailers, DeCA stocked the Ziegler’s pantry with groceries donated from EURPAC, a distribution group that delivers products to the military supply channel.



“The show has a noble track record of supporting deserving military veterans, and we saw this season as an opportunity to help two deserving veterans, Justin and Kristie Ziegler, and their family,” Moore said. “It’s an added bonus that we can also use this show as a platform to help spread the word to other disabled veterans that they are authorized to use the commissary, a benefit they’ve earned through their selfless service.”

