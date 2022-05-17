Moody vet clinic keeps pets healthy

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- With a team of one active-duty veterinarian, one active-duty veterinary technician, and one civilian receptionist, it is a wonder how Moody’s Veterinary Treatment Facility accomplishes the mission.



Due to their hard work and diligence, they continue to get the job done.



Understanding that the health of Moody’s furry companions is a top priority strengthens the VTF team to provide complete medical care for military working dogs and offer health services to privately owned pets throughout the base.



“Our primary mission is to support the 23rd Wing and 820th Base Defense Group’s military working dogs,” said Army Capt. Torri Allen, public health activity at Fort Gordon veterinarian. “Secondly, we provide services to the privately owned animals of all retirees, Airmen and (civilian personnel) who are currently stationed at Moody Air Force Base.”



According to Allen, the Moody Vet clinic only provides services to cats and dogs.



“For small pets, like cats and dogs, we provide dental procedures, surgical procedures, vaccines, blood work, parasite screening, health certificates and sick-call appointments,” Allen said.



Although the types of animals serviced are small, the services provided at the VTF doesn’t go unnoticed.



“The veterinarian does an amazing job of providing exceptional care as well as ensuring the health and welfare of all military working dogs assigned to Moody Air Force Base,” said Staff Sgt. Cristina Rodriguez, 23rd Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer.



Along with giving back to Airmen by treating their pets, Moody’s vet clinic offers other advantages over using off-base vet clinics.



“The difference between our office and a regular vet office that you’d find in town is our prices,” said Sgt. Victoria Rincon, animal care specialist assigned to Fort Gordon public health activity. “Our rates are much cheaper, whether it be diagnostic testing, overall wellness exams and, in most situations, medications.”



The VTF hopes to take care of the pets in and around Moody in the near future.



“We are here for you,” Allen said. “If you have a privately owned animal please come and see us. We’ll be happy to provide our services to you.”



The VTF is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To receive additional information the vet clinic at 229-257-3312.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:03 Story ID: 420885 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody Vet clinic keeps pets healthy, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.