Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Travis Reed

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Reed, the noncommissioned officer in charge of water and fuel systems maintenance contingency training with the 554 RED HORSE, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Reed began his time at Andersen as an instructor for Silver Flag, a contingency training function dedicated to the continuing and evolving education of more than 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes including civil engineers, force support personnel and ground transportation specialists. He has trained roughly 4,500 U.S. and partner nation service members in topics such as water and fuels system’s maintenance contingency. This training educates members on the concepts of establishing portable water and maintaining an airfield in a bare base environment.



“Being a Silver Flag instructor allows me to impact the mission on a much larger scale,” Reed said. “We teach our students about the two things you need to establish an air base: a runway and a water source.”



Eventually, Reed transitioned into the position of noncomissioned officer in charge of WFSM contingency training. He oversees nine Silver Flag classes each year as well as four Mission Essential Equipment Training courses for the Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit.



Recently, Reed and his team developed the Air Force’s first Water and Fuel Expedient Repair System training class. This 40 hour course trained 12 Airmen on concepts of repairing water and fuel lines and fuel pump houses should they become damaged during an attack.



“Reed is someone I can trust no matter how easy or difficult the job is,” U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denmark Musngi, the section chief of infrastructure contingency training with the 554 RED HORSE said. “I know he will put 100 percent effort in.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Reed!

