Master the Move! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Makes PCS’ing Smooth

DALLAS — Military orders are rolling in, which means it is time for service members worldwide to relocate to their next mission. Service members and their families preparing for a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) can master their move with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s PCS Headquarters.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer provides support at ShopMyExchange.com/PCS for each stage of the moving process for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians—making their move smooth and helping start their new mission with ease.



“PCS’ing is a major life event and can be extremely stressful,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to support service members and their families and make their move as smooth as possible. The online PCS Headquarters is a helpful one-stop shop for the entire military community.”



At ShopMyExchange.com/PCS, service members and their families can:



• Download a PCS checklist, which includes steps to take at three months before the move up to the day of the arrival.

• Shop online tax-free for storage, luggage, vacuums, cleaning supplies, linens, dining and cookware, home security, furniture, appliances, office supplies and more.

• Visit the Mobile Center to shop for new cellphones and services.

• Set up TV and internet for the new location.

• Get connected with the new installation and find PCS resources and supplies on the Digital Garrison app for Army PCS moves.

• Purchase in-home assembly and installation services from top-rated professionals in the Continental United States including: home maintenance, smart home and home entertainment setup, moving and more.



Authorized military shoppers can also:



• Use the MILITARY STAR® card’s Pay Your Way plans to purchase tax-free, military-exclusive-priced items at PXs and BXs as well as ShopMyExchange.com.

• Receive military-exclusive pricing on car rentals with Avis and Sixt.

• Save 15% on storage solutions and 10% on moving services with PODS® Moving & Storage. (Conditions may apply.)

• Shop for a vehicle overseas with Military AutoSource using exclusive overseas military benefits.

• Get $20 off moving services with Blue Rhino.



Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians can visit ShopMyExchange.com/PCS to view resources and manage your move.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



