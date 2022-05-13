RAF Mildenhall hosts 40th Mildenhall Register Reunion

RAF Mildenhall hosted the Mildenhall Register Reunion in honor of a group of veterans who served in squadrons here during World War II, and at the base’s associated satellite airfields, May 13, 2022.



The installations history goes back to the late 1920s. During that time, the British military developed the idea to build an RAF bomber base at Mildenhall in order to meet a perceived "continental threat."



Although the purpose of RAF Mildenhall has expanded greatly since then, interoperability between U.S. forces and the host nation has remained steadfast and consistent. The integration of U.S. forces throughout Europe enhances professional relationships and partnerships, while improving overall coordination with NATO partners and Allies during times of crisis.



Senior leadership met with the Mildenhall Register group during their visit to the installation.



“We were delighted to be able to host the visit,” said Sqn Ldr Andy Bell, RAF Mildenhall station commander. “Events like this not only showcase the deep bonds between the U.S. and the U.K., but also commemorate the proud history of RAF Mildenhall as an operational base.”



The Mildenhall Register was developed in 1979 with the goal to bring people together who share a common bond of military heritage linked to the squadrons that operated out of RAF Mildenhall and other affiliated bases during the Second World War.



Today, the Mildenhall Register Reunion exists to pay homage to all aspects of the squadrons’ histories, ground crew memories and individual aircraft and crew stories.



“Remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by the Airmen of the Royal Air Force during World War II is important, and this reunion gives us time to do just that. Aircraft from RAF Mildenhall’s 149 Squadron sortied to Wilhelmshaven within hours of England’s declaration of war on Germany on September 3, 1939. Mildenhall and its satellite bases continued to contribute to the war effort all the way to V-E Day,” said Robert Paley, 100th Air Refueling Wing historian. “It’s important that the Airmen of the U.S. Air Force stationed in and around Mildenhall know the stories that the Mildenhall Register is dedicated to keeping alive. We share a proud, mutual history,”



