Capt. Keegan: 1-109th Field Artillery battery commander, NYPD mounted officer

Capt. Michael Keegan, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, is also a mounted police officer with the New York Police Department assigned to Troop B in Midtown Manhattan, a beat that includes Times Square and the Theater District. Keegan, a Commack, New York native, is currently one of approximately 250 Soldiers with the 1-109th deployed to Lithuania in support of Defender Europe 22 and NATO exercise Flaming Thunder.

PABRADE, Lithuania. – “They say in the NYPD we have a front seat to the greatest show on earth, but the seat I’m in, specifically the saddle, is truly the best seat,” said Capt. Michael Keegan, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



Keegan, a Commack, New York native, is a mounted police officer with the New York Police Department assigned to Troop B in Midtown Manhattan, a beat that includes Times Square and the Theater District.



“It’s a lot of fun,” said Keegan. “Every day when I come down Broadway or Seventh Avenue, I kind of have to pinch myself that it’s 2022 and I’m riding a horse through Times Square, with all the lights, sounds and people.”



With his time as lacrosse team captain at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh drawing to a close as graduation approached, Keegan said he felt compelled to seek out another team environment where he could use his instincts for leadership. A short trip to the local recruiter later, and he was at Officer Candidate School (OCS) preparing to become an officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard.



“I was always drawn towards the military, both my grandfathers served in World War II so I’ve always had a sense of service,” he said.



This family history of service also led Keegan to his position in the NYPD. His grandfather spent 23 years in the NYPD and was also a mounted officer for 17 years.



“I grew up with the black and white photos of him and his horse, and always thought that was so cool,” he said.



Keegan has been in the Guard for nine years, in the NYPD for more than seven years and a mounted officer for more than two years.



According to Keegan, OCS gave him the calm and poise to make decisions in high-stress situations as a police officer and as an Army officer. He noted that the few of his colleagues who have served in the military have the common denominator of attention to detail and discipline.



“My boots are always highly polished, my brass and tacks are always shined, that sort of discipline carries over.”