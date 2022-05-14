307th Bomb Wing gains new commander

Col. David Anderson took command of the 307th Bomb Wing during a ceremony here May 14.

Anderson served as commander for the 307th Operations Group, prior to taking command of the 307th BW.

In his first address as wing commander, Anderson expressed gratitude toward the members of the 307th BW and its total force integration partners in the 2nd BW here and in the 7th BW at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.



“Our 2nd Bomb Wing and 7th Bomb Wing partners are more committed than ever to our combined mission relationship,” said Anderson. “Simply put, your success is our success.”

Anderson began his military career in 1992, starting as an enlisted F-16 Avionics Technician with the Colorado Air National Guard.

There, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Aviation Technology from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1996.

He served on active duty for 11 years before switching to the Air Force Reserve in 2008 as a full-time Air Reserve Technician.

Anderson is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours in military fixed and rotary wing aircraft, including 227 combat sorties flown in support of Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

From 1996 to 2016, Anderson reached numerous educational milestones, including having completed courses from the Harvard School of Business. He also holds master’s degrees in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and one in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Anderson has completed eight professional military education courses, including Air War College and the Reserve Component National Security Course.

He has been stationed in eight states within the U.S. and two different continents since August 1997.

During his speech, Anderson also expressed a sense of urgency about the unit’s mission and the need for readiness through innovation.

“Our adversaries never rest and neither can we,” said Anderson. “Our future competitive advantage will come through focusing on innovation and accepting smart risk.”

Anderson replaced Col. Steven Kirkpatrick, who retired after more than 40 years of service.

