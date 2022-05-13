The Army Comprehensive Body Composition Study for Change

NATICK, Mass. – The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine is conducting the Army Comprehensive Body Composition study at the Natick Soldier Systems Center, May 13, 2022.



The goal of USARIEM is to enhance warfighter performance by helping Soldiers perform at their peak in terms of nutrition, hot and cold weather training, and altitude resilience.



Matt Bartlett, a research kinesiologist, and Holly McClung, a nutritional physiologist, are both leads in the project.



“The ACBC study looks at a modern snapshot of the body composition of Soldiers from 2021-2022,” said Bartlett. “It’s to reassess the standards for health, performance, and appearance.”



Their team collected data from approximately 3,000 Soldiers of all ages, genders, and ethnicities to statistically sample a small model of the Army. With two successful trips to Fort Bragg and Fort Lee, the ACBC team was able to acquire the data. Leadership can then analyze this data and decide whether the current standards need to be changed or remain the same.



“Our goal is to collect all the data, provide output and recommendations, and then move it on to the policy makers,” said McClung. “Soldiers that go through are part of the change for the Army and in their time in the military, they will see change.”



Every Soldier is required to pass a height and weight standard. Soldiers have been saying for decades that they don’t think the current regulation is accurate, she said.



“With the ACBC study, it gets people talking, so it could push it in the direction that people need it to go,” said Bartlett. “People knowing about it will help it move forward and maybe people will see the changes that they want, more importantly, that they need.”



The Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, is heavily invested in this study.



“What Soldiers really asked me for is, ‘Do we have the height and weight tables right?’” Grinston said.



“We brief [the Sgt. Maj. of the Army] after every data collection,” said McClung. “He’s tracking this and is very interested in making a change if there needs to be one.”



Bartlett said that even if they can change one Soldier’s life, that’s what it’s really about.



“I love the handshake with the Soldier and feeling like we’re making a difference,” said McClung. “This study in particular is going to make a difference for every Soldier.”



They are expecting to wrap up the study in July, and senior leaders are looking for a report by the end of the fiscal year.

