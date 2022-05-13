388th MUNS give back to the community

Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Pennington, 775th Civil Engineering Sqaudron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Pennington, 775th Civil Engineering Sqaudron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, and his son, use a control panel for a tactical ground robot at the 388th Munition Squadron second annual auto show at Northridge High School in Layton, Utah, May 7th, 2022. The 388th MUNS hosted the show to strengthen the relationship between Hill Air Force Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah.–

The 388th Munitions Squadron hosted their second annual car show at Northridge High School, May 7th. The car show was organized to cultivate relationships between the base population as well as the civilians outside the base.

“Last year, we wanted to do something fun because of everything happening with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Staff Sgt. Brett Lodwick, 388th Munitions Squadron unit training manager. “People are struggling right now. We wanted to start raising some money for our squadron booster clubs and get some food out to the people who needed it with our food drive.”

The goal of the show was to raise money for food benefiting those who have been affected by the global pandemic locally and the hardships that came with it. The show events included car judging, car limbo, an exhaust competition and trophy presentation.

“Honestly, there was a lot of work on our behalf and I was constantly reaching out to organizations on and off base,” said Staff Sgt. Gage Churchill, 388th Munitions Squadron unit deployment manager. “It started with the maintenance squadrons and word quickly spread.”

Last fall, Churchill led the first car show through his unit with only 34 cars entering to showcase. Within several months, the number of cars entering for this event more than doubled to 82, with more people coming to see the vehicles on display.

“I've been a Corvette fan since I was a kid,” said Churchill. “Between the Skyline GTR and a Corvette, you know, that's my love.”

Lodwick and Churchill hope to host this event every spring and include even more on- and off-base functions.

“Next year, I’d like to have more car clubs and community resources come together and work with additional agencies from the base,” said Churchill. “We hope to better this event every year.”