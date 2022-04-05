Idaho National Guard participated in the Shoshone-Paiute School Job Fair

The Idaho Air and Army National Guard recruiting offices and the IDANG’s 124th Medical Group attended the annual Shoshone-Paiute health and career fair at the Sho-Pai’s Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, located on the Idaho-Nevada border, May 4, 2022.



As a part of a larger effort to build relationships with and support Idaho’s tribes, the Innovative Readiness Training program provides educational and job opportunities to school-aged kids and graduating seniors on the reservation.



“The Idaho Air National Guard is an organization with a mission to serve all members of our state and community,” said Senior Master Sgt. Milo Davis, from the 124th Fighter Wing Recruiting and Retention office . “It is important that all members of the State of Idaho and surrounding areas are aware that the servicemen and servicewomen of Idaho stand ready to support and defend all community members, in addition to providing resources and opportunities for the community.”



According to Jake Fruhlinger, tribal liaison for the Idaho National Guard, one-third of tribal residents are considered medically at-risk.Having the 124th MDG present is intentional, as it promotes health education and provides students with the chance to explore a career in medicine through the Idaho Air National Guard.



This relationship with the Sho-Pai tribe and other tribal communities is vital. While the Shoshone Paiute tribe functions as a sovereign nation, they are still a part of our state and local community and many tribal members have served with the Idaho National Guard.



“The Idaho Air National Guard prides itself on its serving members being a direct representation of our community, which includes the Sho Pai tribe among others,” said Davis.

