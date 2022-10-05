Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Robinson, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Robinson, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, helps serve cake during the 19th Annual Salute to the Veterans event at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, Havelock, North Carolina, May 10, 2022. The event was intended to foster the community relationship between Havelock and MCAS Cherry Point and honor service members for Military Appreciation Month. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic) see less | View Image Page

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce celebrated past and present veterans and service members by hosting its 19th Annual Salute to the Veterans event at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, Havelock, North Carolina, May 10, 2022. The purpose of the event was to foster the community relationship between Havelock and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point and honor service members for Military Appreciation Month.



The event included a silent auction, a raffle, plated dinner, music from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Quintet, a speech from U.S. Marine Corps Major Gen. (Ret.) Walter Gaskin, Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Color Guard detail, the flag folding of Old Glory performance, followed by a cake cutting ceremony.



“This event allows us to show what their service means to our community,” said Erin Knight, executive director of the Havelock Chamber of Commerce.



Attendees ranged from newly enlisted or commissioned personnel to veterans of foreign wars.



“Our Havelock community is made better by the diversity that our military brings,” Knight said. “When we bring in our service members and they get to talk to people of different ages and backgrounds, it allows us to gain knowledge and experience and build camaraderie.”



Many of the tables were purchased by local businesses in Havelock so veterans and active duty could attend free of charge. The cost of the event was completely covered by these sponsorships.



“This event helps educate about our community,” Knight said. “I hope to expand the new service members’ horizons and get them more incorporated.”



In the future, Knight said the Havelock Chamber of Commerce hopes to do more for service members and to continue to foster the relationship with MCAS Cherry Point.



“We are being progressive to try and continue to build the community with our military installation in more ways than a visible event,” Knight said. “We want to do it every day because it helps our community be more successful.”