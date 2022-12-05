Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Awards $27 Million Contract for Airfield Repair Facility on Guam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $27 million firm-fixed price contract to Caddell-Nan A Joint Venture of Montgomery, Alabama on May 9 for the construction of an airfield damage repair storage facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    “This award is vital to Andersen Air Force Base’s capability to adequately support the flying mission in the Pacific theater,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Project Manager Hokuli’i Espaniola. “The airfield damage repair warehouse will facilitate the rapid repair of airfield pavements during emergencies and contingency situations.”

    The work to be performed provides for a new one-story warehouse facility required to preposition airfield repair equipment.

    Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of November 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:06
    Story ID: 420628
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Awards $27 Million Contract for Airfield Repair Facility on Guam, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navfac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT