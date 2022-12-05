Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $27 million firm-fixed price contract to Caddell-Nan A Joint Venture of Montgomery, Alabama on May 9 for the construction of an airfield damage repair storage facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



“This award is vital to Andersen Air Force Base’s capability to adequately support the flying mission in the Pacific theater,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Project Manager Hokuli’i Espaniola. “The airfield damage repair warehouse will facilitate the rapid repair of airfield pavements during emergencies and contingency situations.”



The work to be performed provides for a new one-story warehouse facility required to preposition airfield repair equipment.



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of November 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:06 Story ID: 420628 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Awards $27 Million Contract for Airfield Repair Facility on Guam, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.