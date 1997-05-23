This Month in Fort McCoy History — May 2022

Courtesy Photo | Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Brig. Gen. Frederic Butler talks to a member of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Brig. Gen. Frederic Butler talks to a member of the Honor Guard as he arrives at Camp McCoy, Wis., on May 24, 1951, to take command. In back of Brig. Gen. Butler is Col. Bullard, retiring commander of the post. (Fort McCoy Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., was founded in 1909. Here’s a look back at its history from May 2022 and back.



75 Years Ago — May 20, 1947

The Station Hospital at Camp McCoy, Wis., closed May 20, 1947, in accordance with a recent letter from Fifth Army Headquarters. Effective May 15, 1947, all admissions to the Station Hospital other than acute emergencies were discontinued.

A station dispensary continued to render medical attention to the personnel remaining on the post, and a limited number of beds were maintained for treatment of patients on a quarters status.



55 Years Ago ― May 12, 1967

The XIV Corps MOI School completed seventh year at Fort McCoy on May 12, 1967. Established in 1961, the MOI School trained students in the fundamentals and principles of military instruction. Each week’s session included five days of classroom instruction, practical exercises, and discussion.

Upon completing the course each graduate received a diploma certifying that graduate’s capability to instruct at a local unit, be it National Guard, regular Army, Reserve, or a civilian organization.



45 Years Ago ― May 26, 1977

Tarr Lake had been a black silt trap for a long time, and the area around it was not put to good use.

The 397th Engineer Battalion took on the task of transforming the lake into a trout pond and landscaping the surrounding area into a recreation and picnic area.



35 Years Ago — May 29, 1987

The tank which once adorned Fort McCoy’s Main Gate entrance will soon be on its way to the Armor Museum at Fort Knox, Ky. The tank, a model T95E2, is unusual and has an interesting history; only six of those tanks were made and there are only two left in existence.

The tank was used as a hard target on one of the Fort McCoy’s training ranges and was later pulled off the range and taken to the installation’s Command Maintenance Division Allied Trades Section. There, the tank was refurbished to its current state after the holes created by years of target use were filled in or patched over and the vehicle received a fresh coat of paint.

(Editor’s note: This tank is now located in the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area Equipment Park.)



25 Years Ago — May 23, 1997

A renovated medical treatment facility for reserve-component Soldiers training at Fort McCoy opened May 1997.

Members of the Directorate of Public Works completely renovated building 2669 to serve as Troop Medical Clinic No. 2.

The project was done in cooperation with the Medical Activity to ensure the building would meet medical and troop needs.

The new location is within walking distance of the proposed soldier- and unit-readiness centers to be used for mobilization purposes.



15 Years Ago — May 4, 2007

A Soldier, driving on State Highway 21 near the Fort McCoy boundary, struck and killed an adult male black bear on May 4, 2007. The bear weighed more than 400 pounds. The Soldier, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured but his truck sustained heavy damage.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”