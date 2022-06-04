RAF Mildenhall Fire Department responds to Prickwillow fire

U.S. Airmen and Ministry of Defence personnel assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing responded to a fire at Ellgia waste plant in Prickwillow at approximately 8:56 a.m., April 5.



The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department received a call from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services requesting a water tanker to assist local fire crews in battling a 200 ton recycled household waste fire. For context, one full tank can resupply eight British fire engines.



Paul Oakes, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, and Staff Sgt. David Saintiche, 100th CES fire prevention non-commissioned officer in charge, were the first to respond.



“It’s not often that our fire department is called upon to work with our U.K. counterparts, but the operation always seems to be effortless when we do,” said Saintiche.



The fire department supplied British crews from Cambridgshire and Suffolk with 16,000 gallons of water. Nobody was injured during the incident.



“The collaboration and valiant efforts of our Airmen and Ministry of Defence personnel never cease to amaze me,” said Col. Jason R. Herring, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander. “The team responded with poise and professionalism when called upon by the local community, exhibiting our strong commitment to our British partners.”



Media queries may be directed to the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office at 100arw.pamr@us.af.mil.

