Navy Preventive Medicine Unit Sailor Selected As A Navy League Sea Service Member of the Year Award

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Eric Johnson from the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU-5) was selected as a 2022 Sea Service Member of the Year by the Navy League of San Diego May 6.



Johnson, who serves as the Assistant Leading Petty Officer for the NEPMU-5 administration department, was selected as the League’s top petty officer second class from a highly competitive field of local area Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsman.



The Navy League of the United States, founded in 1902, is a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services. The Navy League is active in the recognition and support of service personnel, and selections for Sea Service Member of the Year are among their top honors. For selection, members were asked to reflect upon what their service meant for them.



“I wrote on the responsibilities that comes with service in the United States Navy. Our service allows us the opportunity to serve, and requires both dedication and sacrifice,” said Johnson. “If need be, my service as a Sailor may involve making the ultimate sacrifice for my nation."



“We’re extremely proud of Petty Officer Johnson’s achievement,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Marion Cruse, NEPMU-5’s Senior Enlisted Leader. “His selection for Sea Service Member of the Year is a testament of his hard charging attitude and dedication. Petty Officer Johnson has excelled and led the way both as a Sailor and Assistant Leading Petty Officer.”



“I’m humbled and honored,” said Johnson in regards to his nomination. “I’d like to thank my shipmates, staff, and leadership that supported me. It’s a great honor to be nominated for my service to the United States, and I hope to continue to keep up the good work in the future.”



Coincidentally, the date of Johnson’s selection for Sea Service Member of the Year came on the same date as the 8th anniversary of his enlistment in U.S. Navy. Upon his scheduled rotation from NEPMU-5 in February 2023, Johnson will begin training to work as a Navy Advanced Medical Laboratory Technician. He hopes to continue his dedicated service to Navy Medicine and one day achieve a commission in the Navy Nurse Corps.



