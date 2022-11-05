Contraceptive care class helps patients choose best method for them

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Clinical Pharmacists Dr. Vanessa Kirkwood and Dr....... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Clinical Pharmacists Dr. Vanessa Kirkwood and Dr. Alisa Spinelli discuss birth control and menstrual suppression options available from BACH during a Contraceptive Care Class at Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, May 11. The class is offered by appointment several times throughout the month. Space is limited so patients should contact their care team through TRICARE Online Secure Messaging or the appointment line at 270-798-4677 to request a birth control class consult. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Women may learn more about birth control, menstrual suppression and get a prescription at a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital contraceptive care class.



The class is offered by appointment to retirees and family members age 18 and older, the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Nutrition Care Division classroom, adjacent to the hospital’s dining facility.



Contraceptive care classes for service members are offered by appointment the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Byrd Soldier Medical Home.



“Patients can expect an interactive presentation reviewing all birth control options that are available at BACH, how they work and possible side effects,” said Dr. Katie Jessee, a clinical pharmacist at the hospital’s Air Assault Family Medical Home, and a birth control class facilitator.



A daily pill, and quarterly shot and even a long lasting implant or IUD have all proven to be effective in preventing pregnancy, but each method has its pros and cons.



“During the class participants meet with a clinical pharmacist who can help them determine which option may be best for them,” said Jessee, explaining that there are a number of factors women must consider, including health conditions, whether they want to become pregnant in the near future, and whether they can use the birth control as directed.



Depending on which option is selected, Jessee may prescribe participants their new prescription at the end of the class. Pharmacy access laws in 17 states authorize pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives.



The participants may get their prescriptions filled at BACH on the same day, pending a negative pregnancy test that can be completed at the hospital’s lab.



“We must ensure the patient is not pregnant before we move forward with birth control,” Jessee explained.



A follow-up appointment with a healthcare provider will be scheduled for patients who choose an IUD or implant. These are longer lasting forms of contraception than the pill, but require a brief medical procedure completed in an exam room.



The hospital began offering birth control and menstrual suppression classes on a trial basis for service members at Byrd Soldier Medical Home last year. After evaluating its usefulness, additional classes have been added at BACH for retirees and family members age 18 and older.



Class space is limited so patients should contact their care team through TRICARE Online Secure Messaging or the appointment line at 270-798-4677 to request a birth control class consult.