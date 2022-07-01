Mobile Utilities Support Equipment Technicians Assist USS Kearsarge at Norfolk Naval Station

Five technicians from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) team embarked on a mission to Norfolk to assist in energy independence for the USS Kearsarge.



Unforeseen utility shortfalls, including the non-operational emergency generator aboard USS Kearsarge, prompted MUSE to act swiftly. The MUSE technician team, led by CM2 Michael Monteleone, installed two 35k generators inside the supply wing of the ship. After thorough deliberation and planning, the MUSE technicians provided a detailed course of action—one that no MUSE technician had executed before.



“After the third or fourth course of action, there was a growing feeling that our attempts were not going to succeed. The ship was departing the next day for a month long exercise. We threw one last Hail Mary that combined all our previous efforts. It worked out really well,” said CM2 Michael Monteleone.



The staff aboard USS Kearsarge acquired a barge crane to lift MUSE’s equipment, including a medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR) that would be loaded onto a landing craft utility (LCU) 1654. The LCU is an amphibious forces vessel capable of transporting wheeled vehicles to ships, piers, beachheads, and other boats. After the loading of the LCU on the stern of the ship, the MTVR cargo was driven through the well deck, with MUSE generators in tow.



“When the equipment operator told me not to stop, no matter what, and to get a running start, I knew it was going to be a unique drive. The MTVR responded very well, and was a smooth transition from the well deck, up the ramp, to the second deck supply wing of the ship,” said CM1 Pat Ryan.



Once inside the supply wing, the MUSE technicians utilized their motorized container load transport equipment to manually position the generators in place. The team spent two days completing a detailed mechanical and electrical checklist to ensure the generators performed under the ships full load.



Altogether, the successful mission took 3 weeks altogether. MUSE will be returning at the end of the year to remove the generators from the USS Kearsarge after the ships diesel generator is restored back to full health and tested.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) Division: MUSE provides specialized, easily transportable equipment for temporary support of utility and critical power systems, as well as highly skilled Navy Seabee technicians who provide technical assistance and training. MUSE services include power generation, transformation and distribution services to meet energy and unforeseen utility shortfalls. To learn more about MUSE’s services and equipment, call (805) 982-5325.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

(NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.

