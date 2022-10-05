NAVFAC EXWC MUSE Technicians Support CVN-70 Maintenance Exercise

Five Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) Division deployed to Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, CA. Their mission was to install six electrical transformation substations to support the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) for the upcoming Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)-directed Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) maintenance exercise. Installed MUSE units were requested to provide electrical power to support maintenance equipment during the ship's maintenance process at Pier J onboard Naval Air Station North Island



MUSE technicians completed over 2,500 electrical and mechanical inspections of the units over the course of three weeks—verifying equipment readiness for the task. On site, Seabees worked hand-in- hand with local NAVFAC employees, including the public works high voltage department, and the pier operations team, ensuring the mission will be accomplished on time.



The NAVFAC EXWC MUSE division is based in Port Hueneme, CA. MUSE technicians are selected from all Seabee rates to attend the Army Prime Power School, located in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. The rigorous year-long school prepares graduates to meet utility shortfalls and energy requirements around the world.



NAVFAC EXWC is the Navy’s premier activity for facilities and expeditionary technology solutions, engineering services, equipment logistics, and products needed to equip the fleet and meet warfighter requirements. NAVFAC EXWC also delivers specialized engineering and technology solutions that support sustainable facilities and provide logistics and expeditionary systems support for the Navy combat force capabilities.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 16:00 Story ID: 420508 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC EXWC MUSE Technicians Support CVN-70 Maintenance Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.