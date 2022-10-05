Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – Dr. Sylvain Cardin,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – Dr. Sylvain Cardin, (left) chief science director of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with Dr. Martin LaFrance (right), portfolio manager for Directed Energy, Combat Casualty Care Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, regarding the research and capabilities of the portal ozone sterilizer during a tour of NAMRU San Antonio facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – During a visit to San Antonio, Dr. Martin LaFrance, portfolio manager for Directed Energy, Combat Casualty Care Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.