Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – During a visit to San Antonio, Dr. Martin LaFrance, portfolio manager for Directed Energy, Combat Casualty Care Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.
