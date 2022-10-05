Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – Dr. Sylvain Cardin,...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 10, 2022) – During a visit to San Antonio, Dr. Martin LaFrance, portfolio manager for Directed Energy, Combat Casualty Care Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 16:04
    Story ID: 420504
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio
    Portfolio Manager, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command visits NAMRU San Antonio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    America's Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT