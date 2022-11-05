“Today we gather to celebrate the power of prayer,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Ronnie Irwin during the opening moments of the 2022 Fort Jackson National Day of Prayer Observance held May 5 at Centennial Park.



The National Day of Prayer, established by a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Harry Truman, is held the first Thursday in May each year.



Prayers were given for the government, health and safety, military personnel, and the nation during the interfaith observance.



“Today, Lord we pray for divine healing, wealth, and safety upon our nation,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Loy B. Sweezy.



“We pray that you, oh God, will protect us from the hand of the enemy,” he added quoting Isaiah 54:17, “that no weapon formed against us shall prosper.”



Sweezy also prayed for continued health of the force and thanked God for healing the country during the ongoing pandemic. “Corona be gonna,” he prayed.



Chaplain (Capt.) Kenneth Henderson prayed that God “watch over our military families, protect them, guide them, strengthen them, and sustain them …”



Deputy Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Leonard R. Siems, guest speaker at the event, spoke about the personal heartache he endured with the loss of his father in 1990. He was angry and hurt that God did not answer his prayers to bring his father back. Later in life he learned that God was “doing things for a higher purpose.”



Chaplain (Maj.) Heather Borshof rounded out the observance by quoting Numbers 6:24-26, which she prayed partly in Hebrew and called one of “the most ancient prayers in the Bible.”



“May God bless you and protect you; may the light of God’s face shine upon you; May God be gracious to you; may you feel God’s presence with you always; and may God grant you peace.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:55 Story ID: 420490 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jackson prays during national observance, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.