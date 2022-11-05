Exchange Shoppers Can Score $25,000 in Gaming Gear with Monster Energy Sweepstakes

Photo By Chris Ward | Military shoppers can elevate their gaming to the next level as the Army & Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | Military shoppers can elevate their gaming to the next level as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are giving away more than $25,000 in gaming equipment. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can elevate their gaming to the next level as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are giving away more than $25,000 in gaming equipment.



Through May 31, authorized shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and enter the Monster Gaming Lounge sweepstakes for a shot at one of 30 prize packages. Winners will receive a Monster Energy gaming chair, gaming keyboard and mouse, gaming headset and gaming backpack, worth approximately $850.



“Even a noob knows this prize package is a gamer’s paradise,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is honored to offer these prizes to the men and women who protect our freedoms.”



No purchase is necessary to enter, and the drawing will take place on or about June 10.