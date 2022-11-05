Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Your Hands are Set Apart for Healing”

    “Your Hands are Set Apart for Healing”

    Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade Chaplain Kyle Lambertson, right, anoints the hands of

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A ceremony held Wednesday, May 11 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the healing hands of sailors and civilians serving aboard the clinic.

    “If you look throughout history, you will see that oil is used as a sign of consecration, of setting something apart for a specific purpose,” said Chaplain Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade Kyle Lambertson during the ceremony. “Your hands are set apart for healing…and bringing comfort and care.”

    The ceremony conducted by Lambertson and other Chaplains was a Blessing of the Hands and included prayer and anointing of a caregiver’s hands with oil. Staff attended the early morning ceremony in the clinic’s atrium before conducting their duties of the day.

