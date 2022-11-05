Patients at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany can take steps now to prepare for MHS GENESIS ‘Go Live’

Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Albany will transition to the Military Health System’s new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, on June 11.



When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. The new system offers enhanced, secure technology, integrating inpatient and outpatient health records from the point of injury to the military medical treatment facility.



The new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will replace the TRICARE Online Patient Portal and Secure Email Messaging. With the new portal, patients have 24/7 secure access to:

• view your health records (such as lab results)

• submit prescription renewals

• request medical and active duty dental appointments

• send secure email messages to your care team.



To access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, a Common Access Card (CAC), DFAS account credentials, or a DS Logon Premium Account is needed. Before June 11, patients should:

• Verify that your information in DEERS is up-to-date. Learn more at

www.tricare.mil/DEERS.

• Create a DS Logon account. Visit:

https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



For help with the DS Logon, see the “frequently asked questions” at: https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil. For additional help, call Defense Manpower Data Center at 800-538-9552 or the DMDC Contact Center at 800-368-3665.



“We look forward to going live with MHS GENESIS,” said Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Linomontes, NBHC Albany officer in charge. “Our staff is working diligently to implement the new electronic health record system, and we’re trying to make it as seamless as possible for patients.”



As NBHC Albany transitions to MHS GENESIS, patients can expect an increase in wait times while healthcare teams adapt clinic practices to new technology and workflows. Based on industry averages and the DOD’s experience, it takes about 90 days for healthcare teams to adjust to the new system.



The Nurse Advice Line (800-874-2273) is open 24/7 to triage symptoms and help patients find care. Families and retirees don’t need a referral to receive urgent care at a TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or network provider. It’s a good idea to have prescription refills on hand. Pharmacy options include Pharmacy Home Delivery (www.tricare.mil/homedelivery or 877-363-1303) and TRICARE network pharmacies.



NBHC Albany appreciates patients’ understanding, while staff implement MHS GENESIS in support of quality care.



NBHC Albany is one of Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s six health care facilities. Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness to active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/Clinics/Branch-Health-Clinic-Albany.

