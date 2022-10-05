Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13ESC repaints vehicles to OD green

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christian Nevitt 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    For the first time since ____ the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is repainting their tactical vehicles from desert tan to olive drab green. This signals a switch in readiness from fighting in arid places like the Middle East to fighting in more verdant regions. There is no plan to apply a camouflage pattern, as was done before the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are the first unit on Fort Hood to do so.
    “______,” said Gary Wayne Pasley, the lead in the 407th Army Field Support Battalion paint shop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:37
    Story ID: 420422
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13ESC repaints vehicles to OD green, by SSG Christian Nevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paint
    vehicle
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT