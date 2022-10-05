13ESC repaints vehicles to OD green

For the first time since ____ the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is repainting their tactical vehicles from desert tan to olive drab green. This signals a switch in readiness from fighting in arid places like the Middle East to fighting in more verdant regions. There is no plan to apply a camouflage pattern, as was done before the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are the first unit on Fort Hood to do so.

