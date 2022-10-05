GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, bathed MWD Aghi at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22. MWD handlers bathe their dogs to build trust. Silva and Aghi have been at Goodfellow for approximately a year.
This work, Give a dog a bath, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
