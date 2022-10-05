Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Give a dog a bath

    Give a dog a bath

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, bathed MWD Aghi at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22. MWD handlers bathe their dogs to build trust. Silva and Aghi have been at Goodfellow for approximately a year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:06
    Story ID: 420401
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Give a dog a bath, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath
    Give a dog a bath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT