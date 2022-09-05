NAVFAC Pacific Awards Second Military Construction Project in Australia

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $80 million firm-fixed price contract to Nova Nacap JV of Napa, California on May 5 for the construction of jet fuel storage tanks at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal.



“The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Australia office is extremely excited for the newly awarded jet fuel storage tanks construction project, the second military construction project at RAAF Base Tindal for our office,” said NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Australia Lt. Cmdr. Dan Eldred. “Continuing to strengthen the relationships with our Australian counterparts while constructing new infrastructure in the Northern Territory of Australia is our top priority.”



The work to be performed provides for the construction of two bulk fuel storage tanks, aircraft liquid fuel truck fill stand, fuel unloading stand, pump houses, and filter building.



“This is great news for Australian Defence Industry and exemplifies the opportunities that the U.S. Force Posture Initiatives (USFPI) brings to Australian businesses and reinforces that our industry is globally competitive,” said USFPI Director General – Force Posture Initiatives Air Commodore Sandy Turner. “Australia's alliance with the U.S. is our most important defence relationship and together we remain committed to ensuring a secure, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.”



Work will be performed in Katherine, Australia with an expected completion date of February 2025.

