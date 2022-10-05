Photo Essay: April 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part III

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown April 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operations shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown April 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operations shown only feature a small portion of thousands of troops completing training at the installation in April 2022. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown April 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operations shown only feature a small portion of thousands of troops completing training at the installation in April 2022.



Training on the installation included institutional training, weekend and extended combat training, Best Warrior competitions, unit deployment mobilization training, and more.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



