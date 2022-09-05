Reach Out, someone is there to catch you

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (May 10, 2022) -- One bad event during a deployment put U.S Army Sgt. Florence Yanglimau in a dark place where she thought nobody cared.



This was not Yanglimau’s first mission. What she did not know was that the effects of a previous deployment would trigger a reaction, causing her medical evacuation to Hawaii.



Yanglimau said that she was in a hostile environment while deployed and the effects of which still get her emotional at times, affected her while on a mission in Palau, a country in Oceania.



According to her, she got into a depressive mood that prevented her from functioning. She was diagnosed with a major depressive disorder.



“I had bad thoughts and the military had to send me back,” said Yanglimau.



After returning she was assigned to the Schofield Barracks Soldier Recovery Unit. It was there that her eyes opened and she realized, she was not alone.



“When I went to all my mental health appointments they kept saying you need to reach out because I was all about no one will be there for me,” said Yanglimau. “It’s hard for me to reach out, but I have learned that there is always someone to catch me, I just never reached out.”



On May 9, she was in a different place, competing in the Army Trials powerlifting competition at the Hercules Gym on Fort Bragg. She gives credit to the SRU who she said has been very instrumental in her progress.

“So far the SRU has helped me with many things, especially the adaptive sports.” It has taken me out of my head and showed me that I have a lot to live for,” said Yanglimau. “It gives me a cause to keep on moving and be excited.”



She praises the program for not only providing medical help but leading her to the right people and resources that have helped her to focus instead of dwelling on unhealthy things.



Coming to the Army Trials has been a great motivation for her. Right now she is looking ahead to competing in the upcoming Warrior Games, in Orlando Florida.



But what would it mean for her to make it to the games?



“Not only can I have faith in myself but I have people who have faith in me,” said Yanglimau. “Not only the coaches but my teammates.”



She believes that this would be a reminder that she can push through the hardships that may come her way, to keep striving for the best and move forward.



The comradery effect that she has been experiencing during the Army Trials has been overwhelming.



“It has been amazing, I love it. Everybody has something to say to encourage you,” said Yanglimau. “We don’t even know each other but they say, go ahead, you got this. If you didn’t make it, they say you did your best. Who does that? My brothers and sisters in arms!”



Brothers and sisters in arms who she has a message for.



“There is always somebody there for you, all you have to do is reach out,” she said.



Reaching out was always a big struggle for her. Now she has recognized the power of reaching out and utilizing the resources that are available for service members like herself.



She said, “Army Trials is an adventure, it is something that all SRUs must put out to there units because this is a great opportunity not only to meet people but to meet great coaches.”



“SRU is like the best idea ever,” said Yanglimau.

