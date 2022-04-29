Reserve citizen airmen represent at Dyess Women’s Summit

U.S. NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas--Members of the 301st Fighter Wing attended the women’s summit at Dyess Air Force Base on April 29, 2022.



The Dyess Women’s Summit celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Women Airforce Service Pilots program or WASPs, 8th Air Force, and the 317th Airlift Wing. The event also highlighted women in aviation across the air force and honored military women past, present, and future.



Keynote speakers included Erin Miller, author of the book “Final Flight” and granddaughter to WASP Elaine Danforth Harmon, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina A. Smit, Air Force Global Strike command chief, and Ma.j Gen. Lenderman, Air Mobility Command director of operations for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.



“Today is truly about discovering our opportunities,” said Lenderman. “Today is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women aviators and discover the unlimited opportunities for everyone that chooses to serve in today's military.”



The summit featured WWII WASP portrait displays, static aircraft displays from across the U.S. Air Force, and mentorship sessions.



Six members from the wing lead mentorship sessions with Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets and local youth, discussing life as a Reserve Citizen Airman and different career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve..



“I feel that anytime you’re asked to represent something, especially in this field and organization, it’s an honor”, said Staff Sgt. Chevonne Charmant, 301st Fighter Wing munitions operations technician. “Being able to voice the benefits of serving in the Air Force Reserve, the impact we do make, and letting people know they have more options than active duty was an exceptional experience.”



The mission of Air Force Recruiting Service is to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen. Air Force Recruiting Service recruits quality men and women from a cross-section of America, responsive to the ever-changing needs of the Air Force. For more information visit https://afreserve.com/.



To read more information about the women’s summit visit https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3019823/dyess-afb-hosts-womens-summit-80th-wasp-anniversary/.

