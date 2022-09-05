DeCA’s May 9-22 Sales Flyer includes savings related to National BBQ Month, the Commissary Store Brand Price Shield Sales Event, Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sales and more

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for May 9-22 offers customers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for May 9-22 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. Just in time for grilling season, the sales flyer features savings specific to May’s National BBQ Month. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for May 9-22 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



Just in time for grilling season, the sales flyer features savings specific to May’s National BBQ Month. Shoppers will also see ongoing opportunities to maximize their benefit through the Commissary Store Brands Price Shield Sales Event (CONUS only, excludes Alaska and Hawaii) and DeCA’s Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sale.



“Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) features a recipe for BBQ Chicken and Biscuits. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Also included in the sales flyer are updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available through https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• Commissary Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event: Through May 31, more than 900 Commissary Store Brand products will be priced at least 20 percent below on-shelf national brand equivalents during DeCA’s Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event. The event takes place at stateside commissaries, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Commissary Store Brands categories include: Freedom’s Choice (food items), Homebase (non-food items), Full Circle Market (organic), Tippy Toes (baby products), TopCare (health and beauty), Wide Awake Coffee (ready to drink coffee beverages), Cravn’ Flavor (refrigerated and frozen appetizers and snacks), Pure Harmony (pet food), and Flock’s Finest (bird food).



• Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk sales: Through May31, commissary customers stateside can enjoy significant savings on their favorite items during this sidewalk sale event. Most commissaries will have one outdoor weekend sidewalk sale event, spanning between two to three days, featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage for their store’s sale dates or talk to their store manager for more details or updates. Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



• American Logistics Association (ALA) Sidewalk Sale Sweepstakes. Through May 31, stateside commissary customers can enter the ALA Sidewalk Sale Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. There will be 20 winners chosen. Go to http://mymilitarysavings.com/contests/578 for contest details.



• Breakfast with Bob Evans. Through May 15, participating commissaries are offering significant savings on Bob Evans Sausage Rolls, Bob Evans Sausage Patties, Bob Evans Sausage Links, Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters, GT’s Kombucha and Bolthouse Single Serve beverages. Participating stores will also have high-value coupons.



• Dove Promises. In observance of Military Appreciation Month, Mars Wrigley is offering promotional savings on Dove Promises products including “buy two, get $1 off” coupons on Dove Chocolate.



• Purina Military Cat Club: Through May 31, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat laser toy. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentalLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to Sweepstakes | Purina Military Cat Club for more information on the contest.



• Military Java Group: Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

