$75 Million Contract Awarded for Marine Mission Requirements at Camp Blaz

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $75 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California on May 4 for the construction of various facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) Guam.



“This award is another significant step in the development of MCBCB that will enable the relocation of U.S. Marine forces from Okinawa to Guam,” said Donald Baldwin, chief of staff, MCBCB.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a permanent maintenance building, an administrative building, and other facilities that require operational, maintenance and support facilities to conduct the mission requirements of the Marine Air Ground Combat Task Force operating out of Naval Support Activity MCBCB.



“We look forward to a successful construction project that exhibits effective communication and partnering at all levels resulting in an on-time delivery,” said Morris Ishida, project manager, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction.



Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam with an expected completion date of September 2024.

