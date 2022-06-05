Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st HS promotes diversity in aviation

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Diversity continues to be a priority in the Air Force. Leadership at the highest levels have made changes within the force to become more inclusive and diverse to increase strength and military capabilities.

    The 1st Helicopter Squadron hosted a “We Fly, Too” event at Howard University, April 30, 2020.

    The event included multiple panels on diversity, a fireside chat with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and President of Howard University Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, and a meet and greet with pilots from the 1st HS.

    During each panel, members were asked questions regarding current active duty pilots, women in aviation, and diversity and the future of aviation.

    “There are so many opportunities to open doors, not only for yourself, but for others,” said Brown. “You have to challenge the status quo; you have to be willing to push.”

