    Airmen paint in Women's History Month

    Painting in Women's History Month

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and their families at the Air National Guard's I.G. Brown

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen and their families at the Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee celebrated Women’s History Month, March 17, with a painting class in Wingman Hall.

    The nation observes Women's History Month in March every year, since 1987. The month celebrates women's accomplishments in culture and society and includes women in the military.

    The group painted together while watching videos and sharing their experiences and thoughts about the national celebration.

    TEC is a detachment of the Air National Guard Readiness Center and is located on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, just outside of Knoxville. Its primary mission is as a schoolhouse for total U.S. Air Force professional military education, including NCO academy and Airman leadership school.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 08:36
    Story ID: 420109
    Location: TN, US
    This work, Airmen paint in Women's History Month, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Painting in Women's History Month

    TEC
    Women History

