Gragg leads TEC University division, earns Chief

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gragg was promoted to Chief, February 4, during a ceremony at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee.



Before promoting him, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Capra, the acting commander, told the audience a few highlights of Gragg's service and leadership.



"I can't tell you how thankful I am to have this opportunity, you've been an incredible Wingman," said Capra.



In December, Gragg took charge of the TEC University division, including a staff of 18 Airmen and civilians. Before that, he served as TEC's Campus Operations superintendent for three years.



"I'm grateful to each and every one of you," said Chief Gragg, who credited fellow service members, leaders, and family for his success. "This is your day, this is not my day."



Chief Gragg enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1990 as an air traffic controller. After nine years of active duty, he transitioned to the Air National Guard. The division that he now leads supports effective communications in public affairs and provides diverse training and education for the total U.S. Air Force. That includes the Warrior Network, a $7 million television production and broadcast center.

