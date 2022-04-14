Goodfellow hosts 2nd annual intelligence Functional Advisory Council and Development Team conference

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Brig. Gen. Max Pearson, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations director, led discussions with the Functional Advisory Council and the 14N Development Team, consisting of 36 senior intelligence leaders representing all major commands during a weeklong conference at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 11-14.



The FAC focused on force development policy and the advancement of the intelligence career field. Various topics, including diversity and inclusion assessments and initiatives, updates to Intelligence Officer 14N training, and barriers to analysis were discussed.



The FAC is entrusted with preparing senior leaders with a comprehensive understanding of developmental requirements as they pertain to the intelligence career field. They approve key training to prepare the force for future mission requirements.



“Hosting the Functional Advisory Committee and the Development Team at Goodfellow gave us an opportunity to connect senior intelligence colonels and general officers with junior officers for mentorship and sharing their experience,” said Col. Mathew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “They were also able to gain insight on all the courses taught in the 17th TRW as well as shape the future of the intelligence pipeline training. The conference will go a long way to help close the gap between training and operations.”



The 14N Development Team concluded the week. DT members designated future 14N squadron commander candidates and vectored officers for developmental education.



The event was a huge success. Outside of busy work schedules, FAC and DT leaders had the opportunity to reconnect with the starting point for all 14N careers at Goodfellow.



Pearson thanked the teams for all their hard work and support and indicated his desire to lead next year’s event here.

