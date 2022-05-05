Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCP welcomes athletes to post-COVID-19 Army Trials; first time at Fort Bragg

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

    Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army active duty Soldier-athletes receive a welcome brief before competing in the...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    FORT BRAGG, North Carolina, (May 5, 2022) – For the first time at historic Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Army Recovery Care Program kicked off the Army trials competition, Wednesday, May 4, at the Hercules Physical Fitness Center with the rowing competition.

    The U.S. Army Trials, conducted 4 – 9 May at Fort Bragg has approximately 40 wounded, ill and injured active duty Soldiers from across the country competing for the opportunity to represent Team Army at the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022.

    Soldiers and veterans will compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person here at Fort Bragg to be assessed for selection, while about 45 veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the ARCP for assessment.

    Another unique twist in this year’s competition is every single athlete will be competing in their inaugural Army trials.

    One thing that hasn’t changed is how quickly the Soldier-athletes are creating bonds with one another. Each has a unique reason for being at this competition in terms of their physical or unseen wounds. Past events have shown the resilience of these Soldier-athletes and helped in their transition either to remain on active duty, or become successful in civilian ventures.

    One of the premiere events will be an exhibition wheelchair basketball game between Team Army prospects, against ARCP cadre and members of the Fayetteville Flyers wheelchair basketball team. The exhibition game will take place May 7, 11 a.m. at the Hercules Physical Fitness Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    The schedule of events are as follows:

    Wednesday, May 4 (Completed)

    Rowing: 1 – 4 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Thursday, May 5

    Field: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Air Rifle/Air Pistol: 1 – 6 p.m. (SRU ARP Building)

    Friday, May 6

    Swimming: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Tolson Indoor Pool)

    Archery: 1 – 5 p.m. (SRU ARP Building)

    Saturday, May 7

    Wheelchair Basketball/Sitting Volleyball: 8 – 11 a.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Exhibition WCBB: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Cycling: 1 – 5 p.m. (Liberty Park)

    Sunday, May 8

    Track: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Monday, May 9

    Powerlifting: 8 – 11 a.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)

    Follow the action at:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usarmyarcp
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/armyarcp
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/usarmyarcp
    LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/usarmyarcp

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022
    Story ID: 420077
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ARCP welcomes athletes to post-COVID-19 Army Trials; first time at Fort Bragg, by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

