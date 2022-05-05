ARCP welcomes athletes to post-COVID-19 Army Trials; first time at Fort Bragg

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army active duty Soldier-athletes receive a welcome brief before competing in the...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army active duty Soldier-athletes receive a welcome brief before competing in the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 4. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 4 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active Duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games takes place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina, (May 5, 2022) – For the first time at historic Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Army Recovery Care Program kicked off the Army trials competition, Wednesday, May 4, at the Hercules Physical Fitness Center with the rowing competition.



The U.S. Army Trials, conducted 4 – 9 May at Fort Bragg has approximately 40 wounded, ill and injured active duty Soldiers from across the country competing for the opportunity to represent Team Army at the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022.



Soldiers and veterans will compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person here at Fort Bragg to be assessed for selection, while about 45 veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the ARCP for assessment.



Another unique twist in this year’s competition is every single athlete will be competing in their inaugural Army trials.



One thing that hasn’t changed is how quickly the Soldier-athletes are creating bonds with one another. Each has a unique reason for being at this competition in terms of their physical or unseen wounds. Past events have shown the resilience of these Soldier-athletes and helped in their transition either to remain on active duty, or become successful in civilian ventures.



One of the premiere events will be an exhibition wheelchair basketball game between Team Army prospects, against ARCP cadre and members of the Fayetteville Flyers wheelchair basketball team. The exhibition game will take place May 7, 11 a.m. at the Hercules Physical Fitness Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The schedule of events are as follows:



Wednesday, May 4 (Completed)



Rowing: 1 – 4 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



Thursday, May 5



Field: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



Air Rifle/Air Pistol: 1 – 6 p.m. (SRU ARP Building)



Friday, May 6



Swimming: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Tolson Indoor Pool)



Archery: 1 – 5 p.m. (SRU ARP Building)



Saturday, May 7



Wheelchair Basketball/Sitting Volleyball: 8 – 11 a.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



Exhibition WCBB: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



Cycling: 1 – 5 p.m. (Liberty Park)



Sunday, May 8



Track: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



Monday, May 9



Powerlifting: 8 – 11 a.m. (Hercules Physical Fitness Center)



