Mission Complete: Miniature tug pulls MSC’s massive surge sealift ship to final destination

NEWPORT, NEWS, Va. (April 2, 2022) Look, deep in the water! There’s something pulling one of Military Sealift Command’s surge sealift ships. What is it? It’s a fishing boat…; it’s a bass boat…; it’s an inflatable boat…; No, it’s a tug! Signet Warhorse II towed MSC’s Large, Medium-Speed, Roll-on/Roll-off (LMSR) ship USNS Yano (T-AKR 297) from Newport News Marine Terminal in Newport News, Va., to the Maritime Administration Reserve Fleet in Beaumont, Texas, where the vessel will permanently join MARAD’s Ready Reserve Force (RRF).



Powered by two EMD 20-710G7B turbo diesels that produce a total of 16,500 horsepower, Signet Warhorse II completed its 16-day tow, April 18, pulling 61,221 tons of deadweight at about six knots, said Sean Blanco, Military Sealift Command Atlantic’s Marine Transportation Specialist.



Despite its diminutive size, Signet Warhorse II is a powerful workhorse of the sea, capable of pulling ships much greater in size. For this tow, the tug pulled an MSC ship that was 55 times more than its weight of 1,075 tons. “Tugboats have to be stronger and more maneuverable in order for them to pull supersize ships like Yano," Blanco said.



Signet specializes in rig moves, towing, ship assist and escort, vessel design, new vessel construction, repair and maintenance. Signet was one of the first to incorporate EPA Tier III engines into all of its vessel designs.



Originally constructed in 1980 as container ship Leise Maersk, Yano was lengthened twice, in 1987 and 1990, and then was purchased by the United States Navy. After which, the vessel was converted to an LMSR ship. In 1997, Yano entered service under MSC. She was named after Medal of Honor recipient United States Army Sgt. 1st Class Rodney J. T. Yano.



As part of its Strategic Sealift operations, MARAD manages and maintains a fleet of inactive, Government-owned vessels known as the National Defense Reserve Fleet (NDRF), which provides a reserve of approximately 100 vessels – mostly military-useful cargo and tanker ships -- ready to support national defense and emergencies. The NDRF also includes the military-focused RRF.



MSC is the ocean transportation provider for the Department of Defense, operating a fleet of 110 noncombatant ships daily around the world.