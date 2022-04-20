Military kids soar

Photo By Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood | Leadership of the 17th Training Wing, caretakers, parents, students, and children,...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood | Leadership of the 17th Training Wing, caretakers, parents, students, and children, take a group photo during Purple Up at the School Age Program building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2022. The wing showed their appreciation to military children by wearing purple for a day and celebrating with various events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page