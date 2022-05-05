Military children celebrated at Fishing Derby

Courtesy Photo | Fort Jackson youth's show off their catch during the 2022 Youth Fishing Derby at Heise...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Jackson youth's show off their catch during the 2022 Youth Fishing Derby at Heise Pond on post April 23. (Photo by Christopher Helie) see less | View Image Page

More than 400 children attended the annual Fishing Derby held in celebration of Month of the Military Child. The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the event at Heise Pond April 23.



“The weather was great,” said Christopher Helie, recreation specialist. “We had 400 to 450 kids and family members present.”



The ponds were overstocked with catfish the day before the event. Fish were tracked by staff and volunteers to ensure the pond was able to sustain its ecosystem after the event was complete.



Children were able to catch or release their fish and prizes were awarded to those with the catches of the day.



“The biggest fish weighed in at 3.96 pounds with second place being 3.88 pounds,” Helie said. “The biggest five fish weigh in was 11.39 pounds and second place was 11.04 pounds.”



Children and parents alike were also treated to a variety of drinks and snacks from food trucks, bounce houses, party games and a mobile ax throwing venue.



At the conclusion of the event, the ponds were opened to all Department of Defense ID card holders to continue to reduce the overstocked fish numbers. Helie explained the event was a success.