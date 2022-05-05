Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military children celebrated at Fishing Derby

    042322-A-A4507-002

    Courtesy Photo | Fort Jackson youth's show off their catch during the 2022 Youth Fishing Derby at Heise...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    More than 400 children attended the annual Fishing Derby held in celebration of Month of the Military Child. The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the event at Heise Pond April 23.

    “The weather was great,” said Christopher Helie, recreation specialist. “We had 400 to 450 kids and family members present.”

    The ponds were overstocked with catfish the day before the event. Fish were tracked by staff and volunteers to ensure the pond was able to sustain its ecosystem after the event was complete.

    Children were able to catch or release their fish and prizes were awarded to those with the catches of the day.

    “The biggest fish weighed in at 3.96 pounds with second place being 3.88 pounds,” Helie said. “The biggest five fish weigh in was 11.39 pounds and second place was 11.04 pounds.”

    Children and parents alike were also treated to a variety of drinks and snacks from food trucks, bounce houses, party games and a mobile ax throwing venue.

    At the conclusion of the event, the ponds were opened to all Department of Defense ID card holders to continue to reduce the overstocked fish numbers. Helie explained the event was a success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:01
    Story ID: 420010
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military children celebrated at Fishing Derby, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    042322-A-A4507-001
    042322-A-A4507-002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Family MWR
    Youth Fishing Derby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT