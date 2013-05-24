Many Trails Leading to One Destination: Santiago de Compostela

Photo By Courtney Pollock | 130524-N-GA645-0001 PUENTE LA REINA, Spain (May 24, 2013) The yellow arrow points...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | 130524-N-GA645-0001 PUENTE LA REINA, Spain (May 24, 2013) The yellow arrow points pilgrims across the famous bridge of Puente la Reina, May 24, 2013. The bridge was built to provide safe passage to an increasing number of medieval pilgrims on their way to Santiago de Compostela. (Photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

For people around the world, hiking the Camino de Santiago may be a bucket list item. For those stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, the ability to obtain that dream – or check that box – is a bit easier during your time here. While those stationed in Rota don’t have to deal with trans-Atlantic travel times and jet lag, the ability to take approximately 30 days off to hike straight through may deter some. However, don’t get derailed by that minor detail. There are as many ways to complete the Camino as there are trails leading to Santiago de Compostela.



My first Camino was a more traditional one with days spent hiking 15-25 kilometers (km), afternoons relaxing or exploring the local area, and finishing the day with communal pilgrim dinners. We received our credentials along the way until our final destination in front of the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.



In the recent years – and with the addition of two kids – my Camino experience has changed significantly. We now seek out day hikes along the Camino wherever we are on the Iberian Peninsula. We find a section and then hunt for shells and la flecha, or yellow arrow, to lead us on the way. We have hiked portions of the trail from here in Andalucía to the Aragonese Pyrenees as well as the final kilometers into Santiago de Compostela and its cathedral. While we may be lacking in the official pilgrim credentials or getting the “full pilgrim experience,” it has created beautiful outdoor memories with my family while exploring areas we may not have found otherwise.



The Camino is about the journey so don’t limit yourself because you can’t do it fully, or the way you envisioned; just tie up your hiking boots, grab your backpack, and get started on making that dream a reality. Whether you jump on a trail for a day – or a week – here’s a list of alternate Caminos located around the Iberian Peninsula.



Camino Frances: This is the trail that most people are referring to when they mention the Camino de Santiago. The main starting point is Saint Jean Pied-de-Port, France before entering Spain and continues through Pamplona, Logroño, Burgos, Leon, O Cebreiro, and more. This over 790 km trail provides the most logistical support by way of albergues, bag transfers (if desired), and in general, people. Note: If you want to hike the Napoleon’s way through the Pyrenees, plan accordingly as the trail is closed due to snowfall for portions of the year.



Portugués: The Camino Portugués is the second most popular route after the Camino Frances. This trail begins in either Lisbon or Porto. For those starting in Lisbon, this trail is over 600km. Many pilgrims – both historically and modern day – opt to start in Porto at the Sé Cathedral. From here, the coastal route is 280 km whereas the inland route is 260 km. Both trails converge in Redondela (just south of Pontevedra) and continue on to Santiago de Compostela.



Primitivo: Thought to be the “original way” as the first pilgrim King Alfonso II walked from the Asturian capital of Oveido to Santiago de Compostela in 814. This 320 km trail leads you west towards Lugo and then south towards Melide where it meets up with the Camino Frances.



Norte: This 865 km trail runs along the rugged northern coast parallel to the Camino Frances. The trail begins in Irún and travels through the regions of Basque country, Cantabria, Asturias, and Galicia. Some major cities along this trail are San Sebastián, Bilbao, Gijón, and Santander.



Via Augusta: This trail is the easiest for those stationed at NAVSTA Rota with the starting point being Iglesia de Santiago Apóstol, located on the main plaza with the cathedral in Cádiz city. The 190 km trail dates back to Roman times with the goal to connect the Spanish coast with Rome. On this route, you go through Puerto Real, El Puerto de Santa María, Jerez de la Frontera, Utrera, and then onwards to Seville where it meets up with the Via de la Plata.



Via de la Plata: This old Roman road to connect Mérida to Astorga in ancient Hispania was later used by old pilgrims walking north to Santiago de Compostela. Historically, the trail began in Mérida but pilgrims extended it to Seville. Today, the 960 km trail through the interior of Spain begins in Seville leading through Mérida, Salamanca, and Zamora.



Via Aragon: This 170 km trail begins at Somport Pass between France and Spain in the Pyrenees. While this trail was created in the 11th century by some of the first Aragon kings due to increased pilgrims, it has received a revival in recent years. The trail goes through Canfranc, Jaca, Arrés, and Sangüesa before linking up with the Camino Frances.



De la Frontera: This trail starts in Olvera and continues north of Seville within the Sierra Norte green park and on to Guadalcanal. This 262 km trail will you lead you through Ecija, Lora del Rio, Cazalla de la Sierra, and end in Guadacanal where it connects with the Via de la Plata.



Mozárabes: These trails were established in the 11th century using old Roman roads by mozárabes, or Christians living under Moorish rule in Al-Andalus, originating in Malaga, Almeria, or Jaén. The trails all link up near Cordoba before heading west to join the Via de la Plata in Mérida. The Camino Mozarabes from Almeria is the longest Camino de Santiago in Spain at 1,420 kilometers!



Levante: This trail begins in Valencia and hugs the interior meeting up with Camino del Sureste in Albacete and Via de la Plata in Granja de Moreruela. The approximately 1,200 km trail passes through the regions of Castilla La-Mancha, Madrid, Castilla y Leon, and Galicia before arriving in Santiago de Compostela.



Inglés: This trail, starting from the port cities of Ferrol or A Coruña, was historically popular amongst pilgrims from England and Ireland. Of the two, the trail beginning in Ferrol is more popular because it’s 116 km thus meeting the pilgrim certificate requirement (minimum of 100 km walked). The A Coruña trail, often referred to as the Celtic Camino, is considered very beautiful but less than 100 km.